MP feels vindicated after long battle with party

ANC's Makhubele finally takes her place in parliament

Two years after her victory in the high court against her party's decision to remove her name from a list of candidates for parliament, ANC member Ponani Makhubele has finally secured her seat in the chambers.



Yesterday, to her delight, Makhubele was sworn in as an MP alongside six other ANC members who had to fill vacancies in the National Assembly...