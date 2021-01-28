South Africa

MP feels vindicated after long battle with party

ANC's Makhubele finally takes her place in parliament

28 January 2021 - 07:52

Two years after her victory in the high court against her party's decision to remove her name from a list of candidates for parliament, ANC member Ponani Makhubele has finally secured her seat in the chambers.

Yesterday, to her delight, Makhubele was sworn in as an MP alongside six other ANC members who had to fill vacancies in the National Assembly...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
X