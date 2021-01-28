ANC government paid apartheid assassin Eugene de Kock R40,000 'salary' after his parole, inquiry hears

The ANC government which paroled apartheid state assassin Eugene de Kock did not stop there — even spending R200,000 a month in taxpayers' money for his upkeep.

This was revealed at the Zondo commission on Thursday.

The evidence came from an affidavit by a “Mr Y”, but was presented by “Ms K”. The two are current State Security Agency (SSA) spooks. Their real identities have been withheld.

The state capture inquiry heard during the testimony of the unidentified witness that the government, through SSA “Operation Lock”, spent R200,000 on De Kock every month after his release.