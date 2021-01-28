Identity duplication ruins Moses Vilakazi's life
A traumatic tale of identity for Delmas man
A Delmas, Mpumalanga man is blaming home affairs officials department officials for dragging their feet to resolve his identity issue.
Moses Vilakazi, who got his ID number in 2003, is frustrated that another Moses Vilakazi in another Mpumalanga town of Bronkhorstspruit, a town only 47km north of Delmas, was issued ID particulars similar to his. ..
