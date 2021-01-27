Thuli Madonsela slams 'shocking' death of Shonisani Lethole at Tembisa Hospital

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela described as “shocking” the findings of the health ombud into the death of 34-year-old Shonisani Lethole, saying the report indicated an alarming ubuntu deficit.

“The report makes a strong case for us to reflect on the ubuntu deficit among us, including some of our health professionals. We need a kindness-ubuntu revolution and reset for all our sakes,” Madonsela tweeted.

In a report released on Wednesday, the health ombud found that the care rendered to Lethole at Tembisa Hospital in June last year was not only substandard but also negligent.

Lethole died at the hospital on June 30 after testing positive for Covid-19.

But before he died, Lethole took to social media to reach out to health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize about what he said were deplorable conditions at the hospital, and claimed he was being starved.