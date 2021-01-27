Jacob Zuma’s rape trial advocate Kemp J Kemp dies from Covid-19 complications

He was discharged and had been staying with a friend but recently moved back to his Ballito apartment.

When he didn’t answer his phone, the alarm was raised and he was found dead in his bed.

The legal fraternity is mourning his death.

In posts on social media, Kemp was described as “eccentric” with a brilliant legal mind.

“He was a legal legend who would come to chambers at 3am in his pyjamas,” said one person who posted.

Another post read: “Kemp was a true renaissance man — brilliant mind, sportsman of note, genuinely humble and kind and he knew how to have fun too.”

He leaves behind two adult children.

TimesLIVE