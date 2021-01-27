Beauty therapist dismissed after inquiring about her Ters UIF benefits wins her case

A beauty therapist who was unfairly dismissed from a spa in Johannesburg has won her case at the bargaining council and has since started her own beauty spa.



Precious Munyai last year posted on social media the tense WhatsApp exchanges about her Ters UIF payment between herself and the owner of Aronia Day Spa, Tasneem Patel. ..