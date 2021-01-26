WATCH | Cape Town driver ignores police, speeds off with shot-out tyres and crashes into parking garage

A 30-year-old man was arrested for reckless and negligent driving in Cape Town on Monday after he defied bullets, road rules and police as he sped away from metro police officers.

Making the escape more audacious, his vehicle had the air shot out of its tyres at a traffic light before the driver sped off.

The man had allegedly skipped a red light in full view of the officers and rammed into their car as they attempted to stop him. Seemingly unperturbed, the driver of the silver Audi sedan sped off, with the officers in pursuit. When they caught up to him again he, once again, refused to heed the officers' instructions and instead tried to drive away again.

Various videos taken by bystanders then show the officers firing their handguns at the car's tyres in an attempt to immobilise him. But this did not seem to deter the driver, as he sped off again.