South Africa

Case of culpable homicide was being investigated

Two Durban detectives killed in early morning crash

26 January 2021 - 11:20
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Two Durban police detectives died when a truck hit their vehicle on Edwin Swales Drive on Tuesday.
Image: supplied

Two Durban police detectives were killed when a truck hit the vehicle in which they were travelling on Tuesday morning.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said a case of culpable homicide was being investigated by Bellair police.

“It is alleged today at 4.30am two police officers stationed at Cato Manor detectives were driving on Edwin Swales Drive when their vehicle was struck by a truck which failed to stop at a set of robots.

“Both police officers, aged 37 and 40, died at the scene,” she said.

Mbele said the circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated.

TimesLIVE

