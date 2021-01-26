Thief bust trying to sell stolen goods to their owner at Cash Crusaders

A 40-year-old man unknowingly tried to sell stolen property to the rightful owner, who works at a Cash Crusaders in Port Elizabeth.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the man went to the store at Pier 14 shopping centre in Green Street, North End, at around 2.20pm on Monday.

He wanted to sell a laptop, laptop bag, a 3TB hard drive, laptop charger and a mask with writing on.

One of the employees immediately recognised some of the items as hers, which were stolen during a house break-in in Seaview on December 27, Naidu said.

In particular, “the mask was easily identifiable as it had writing on it, which the woman immediately recognised as her mask”.

Police arrested the suspect after he failed to give a valid reason for being in possession of the property.

The estimated value of the items was R30,000.

TimesLIVE