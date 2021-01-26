South Africa

Some countries even acquired up to four times what their population needs, he said

Stop hoarding Covid-19 vaccines, Ramaphosa tells rich countries

By Reuters - 26 January 2021 - 10:25
President Cyril Ramaphosa said African countries wanted access to vaccines as quickly as other nations..
President Cyril Ramaphosa said African countries wanted access to vaccines as quickly as other nations..
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday urged wealthy countries to stop hoarding excess Covid-19 vaccines that they had ordered but did not immediately need, saying the world needed to act together to fight the pandemic.

"We need those who have hoarded the vaccines to release the vaccines so that other countries can have them," Ramaphosa told a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

"The rich countries of the world went out and acquired large doses of vaccines. ... Some countries even acquired up to four times what their population needs ... to the exclusion of other countries".

Ramaphosa, who currently chairs the African Union, said African countries wanted access to vaccines as quickly as other nations.

SA's COVID outbreak is the worst in Africa, and the continent as a whole is struggling to secure sufficient vaccines to start countrywide inoculation programmes for its 1.3 billion people.

"We are all not safe if some countries are vaccinating their people and other countries are not vaccinating," Ramaphosa said. "We all must act together in combating the coronavirus."

Mr President, you've been found wanting on delivery of your promises

As health workers we have often been left to fend for ourselves in the face of a devastating second wave of the pandemic
Opinion
4 hours ago

Ramaphosa vows to keep public abreast of developments on vaccine acquisition

President Cyril Ramaphosa says details of government deals with vaccine manufacturers will be released as and when negotiations are concluded and ...
News
1 day ago

'I have lost a dear friend': Ramaphosa bids Jackson Mthembu farewell

The death of minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu has reminded South Africans that we have more in common than we would like to believe, ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
X