Nelson Mandela Bay dam levels dropping

By Herald Reporter - 26 January 2021 - 09:34
The overall dam capacity dropped below 20% last week and has since continued to decrease despite recent rains. Nelson Mandela Bay’s largest supply dam, the Kouga, is at 8.4% capacity
Nelson Mandela Bay dam levels continue to experience little change in terms of overall dam capacity, which remains low.

The combined dam capacity is at 19.19%, according to the latest figures provided on the metro's municipal website as at January 25.

The capacity dropped below 20% last week and has since continued to decrease despite recent rains. .    

Individual dam levels, according to the website, are:  

DamCapacityAvailable Megalitres (Ml)Available (%)
Kouga125,910Ml10,582Ml8.4%
Churchill35,240Ml18,351Ml52.07%
Impofu105,757Ml18,316Ml17.32%
Groendal11,638Ml4,641Ml39.87%
Loerie3,026Ml2,136Ml70.59%
Combined281,571Ml54,026Ml19.19%

 

Substantial jump in Vaal Dam level, great improvement for Katse Dam

The Vaal Dam "inspires optimism for a continuous water supply", with substantial increases in its levels over comparable periods, says the department ...
News
5 days ago

R50m made available for drought intervention in EC municipalities

More than R50m has been made available for drought intervention in Eastern Cape municipalities, the water and sanitation department said on Tuesday.
News
4 months ago

