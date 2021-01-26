Cases of sexual assault mount against Eastern Cape traditional healer

A 71-year-old Eastern Cape traditional healer is expected to appear in the Motherwell magistrate's court on Wednesday to apply for bail after his arrest for sexual assault and rape.

The man was arrested by the Motherwell Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit last Tuesday.

He made his first appearance in court last Thursday when he was remanded in custody.

It is alleged that the suspect lured the boys and one girl, aged between 13 and 18 years, to his house where he sexually assaulted them.

One victim reported the incident to his parents.

“Since his arrest, three other cases have been opened against him; two for sexual assault and one charge of compelled rape,” police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said.

The acting Mount Road cluster commander, Brig Thandiswa Kupiso, said some community figures such as the traditional healer, who use their position to exploit the innocent and the vulnerable, will face the full might of the law.

“Some of these healers are prominent figures in the community and are held in high esteem by the people and acts such as this cannot be tolerated as they prey on the young and the innocent,” Kupiso said.

Kupiso said the police will work closely with the prosecution in ensuring that justice is served for all the victims.

