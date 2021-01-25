Wife pays fond tribute to former minister

Mourners hear of Mthembu's honesty, courage and humour

The late minister in the presidency, Jackson Mthembu, was hailed for his honesty, humility and humour by his family, comrades and those who worked closely with him.



Speakers at his funeral held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in eMalahleni yesterday took turns remembering the man they loved and respected for his honesty and courage...