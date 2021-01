Moderna plans trial of altered Covid vaccine booster to address SA variant

The company said in a press release that it was being cautious and that the two-dose regimen of the vaccine was still expected to be protective against the South African and other variants detected to date.

The company said the vaccine did not see any impact from the UK variant β€” which has been shown to be more transmissible β€” in the tests.

The company said it plans to publish data from its tests against the South African and UK variants on the website bioRxiv.