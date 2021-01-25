KZN e-hailing driver found dead at sports ground
The body of an e-hailing driver, who was allegedly hijacked and murdered, was discovered at a sports ground in Ntuzuma, north of Durban, on Saturday.
Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said a complaint was received about a murder at Bhekisa sports ground.
“On arrival they found the body of a 27-year-old man with multiple assault wounds on the head and face.
“At the scene the police also received information that the deceased, who is an e-hailing driver, was hijacked by unknown suspects before being killed.
“Charges of murder and carjacking were opened at Ntuzuma police station for investigation,” said Mbele.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.