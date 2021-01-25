Programme to address shortage of black dons
Academics get into professorial fast-tracking
Dr Mikateko Mathebula, a senior researcher at the University of Free State’s centre for development support, is one of three early career academics from the institution who have been selected to be trained as professors.
Dr Philip Aghoghovwia, a senior lecturer in the department of English and cultural studies, and Dr Brian van Soelen,a senior lecturer in the department of physics, will also join the department of higher education and training programme...
