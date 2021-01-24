WATCH LIVE | Jackson Mthembu official state funeral
The funeral of the late minister in the presidency, Jackson Mthembu will be held in his hometown in Mpumalanga on Sunday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has accorded Mthembu an Official Category One state funeral and will be laid to rest in Emalahleni.
Mthembu died of Covid-19 related complications on Thursday and has received an outpouring of tributes in his honour.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.