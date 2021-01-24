IN FULL: Eulogy to Jackson Mthembu by President Cyril Ramaphosa

As we lay him to rest, may it be that others step forward to follow in his footsteps and take up his spear.

May we too speak for those who cannot speak for themselves.

May we too give comfort to those in need, especially at this time of hardship.

May we too put love of country before love of self.

May we be lovers of truth, and haters of injustice, falsehood and disunity.

May we forever stand on the side of right, not for the sake of expediency, but on account of conviction.

May we, like our departed leader, regard service to our country as the highest calling, and do so with humility and courage.

Jackson Mthembu was one of our nation’s heroes, one of our finest public servants and one of our greatest patriots.

I would like to thank all our health workers, doctors, nurses and other health workers who looked after Jackson Mthembu during his battle with Covid-19. You did the best you could.

I would also like to thank the staff, including the deputy minister Siweya in the presidency, for all the support they gave Minister Mthembu in executing his task in service to the people of SA.

My sister Thembi, I wish you and the children find peace in your hearts, as you go through this very difficult time. I also wish that you remain with a memory that your husband, apart from being a loving husband and father, lived his life for you and the people of SA. Allow him to go and rest in peace.

He has run his race

To Mvelase my good friend, farewell my dear brother, farewell my comrade and friend.

Ulala ngoxolo Mvelase!

Rest in peace.