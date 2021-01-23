South Africa

Manager said actor struggled with diabetes

Theatre legend Alvon Collison dies

23 January 2021 - 14:15
Aron Hyman Reporter
Theatre legend Alvon Collison died on Saturday at the age of 79.
Theatre legend Alvon Collison died on Saturday at the age of 79.
Image: Alvon Collison/Facebook

The ‘King of Cabaret’ Alvon Collison, who played Pharaoh in more than 3,000 performances of the acclaimed theatre production Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat, died on Saturday.

The 79-year-old was awarded a lifetime achievement award at the Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards in 2018.

Collison was born in Woodstock, Cape Town, and broke into mainstream theatre in the then Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) before touring across SA through Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat.  

In a Cape Talk interview with Baxter Theatre, marketing manager Fahiem Stellenboom said Collison struggled with diabetes.

He also survived the sinking of the Oceanos cruise ship off the coast of Coffee Bay in the former Transkei in 1991 when he was a performer on the ship.

TimesLIVE

In Memoriam | Celebs we lost in 2020

Mary Twala, Bob Mabena and Allen Booi are some of the industry giants we lost this year.
News
3 weeks ago

John Kani honoured with lifetime achievement award

The legendary John Kani was on Saturday honoured with a a Golden Elephant Lifetime Achievement Award during the Word of Mouth Production actor ...
Entertainment
2 months ago

Boseman's legacy lives in all of us black people – Connie Chiume

Veteran actor Connie Chiume believes that co-star Chadwick Boseman has left a lasting legacy with Black Panther, after his shock death. Boseman died ...
Entertainment
4 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
X