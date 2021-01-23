Teenagers among 14 arrested for e-hailing taxi robbery

Cape Town police have arrested 14 suspects, including six teenagers, for allegedly robbing an e-hailing taxi driver in Browns Farm on Friday morning.

Western Cape police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk said the public alerted police to the incident. which had just happened. This led to the arrest of suspects aged between 14 and 31.

“Police who were on patrol in Mpozolo Street were stopped by community members who pointed out three suspects who had robbed the driver. Members chased the trio and arrested them,” said Van Wyk.

“Questioning of the suspects led members to a shack in Phantsi Kwecingo Informal Settlement where 11 suspects were found with two cellular telephones belonging to the driver. All 14 were arrested and detained.”

TimesLIVE