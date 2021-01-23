Port Elizabeth cop bust for illegally dealing in copper

A Port Elizabeth police officer has been arrested for illegally dealing in copper using a police vehicle.

Warrant Officer Roger Mario Kivido, 53, stationed at the New Brighton police station, appeared in the New Law magistrate's court on Friday. Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said the directorate received a tipoff about Kivido’s alleged underhanded dealings four months ago and an investigation ensued.

“The Hawks' serious organised crime investigation team received a tipoff on October 11 2020, regarding a police officer in full uniform, driving a marked police vehicle, who was selling copper cables at a local scrapyard along Grahamstown Road, in Port Elizabeth,” said Ramovha.