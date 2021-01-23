Legendary jazz maestro and activist Jonas Gwangwa has died

Legendary jazz music maestro and activist Jonas Gwangwa has died.

Gwangwa who died on Saturday at the age of 83, has had persistent health issues for the last two years ago. The trombonist died just two weeks after his wife Violet Molebatsi Gwangwa died.

He also died on the same date that his fellow jazz artists Hugh Masekela and Oliver Mtukudzi died on.

Gwangwa, is one of the music legends who fought the apartheid government and was even forced into exile in the 1970s.

His prominence internationally began in 1965 where he was featured in a Sound of Africa concert at Carnegie Hall in the USA with the likes of Miriam Makeba, Hugh Masekela, and Letta Mbulu.

Despite his international fame, he was constantly harassed by the regime until he fled to Botswana. From 1980 to 1990, he was the leader of Amandla, the cultural ensemble of the African National Congress.