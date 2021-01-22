South Africa

Many fear new virus variant could wreak havoc at schools

Teachers living in fear over Covid-19 second wave, survey finds

By Gugu Phandle - 22 January 2021 - 11:03
Teachers are sceptical about the government’s ability to resolve coronavirus-related issues before the reopening of schools. File photo.
Teachers are sceptical about the government’s ability to resolve coronavirus-related issues before the reopening of schools. File photo.
Image: 123RF

Teachers fear returning to schools during the second wave of Covid-19 infections and are sceptical of the government’s ability to resolve coronavirus-related issues by February 15.

A national survey conducted by a professional learning community connecting teachers with their peers found many feared the new coronavirus variant could wreak havoc at schools.

A Zibuza.net survey, which put questions to 20,000 participants, found that more than 65% of respondents had contracted Covid-19 and 93% shared a fear of contracting the coronavirus.

For more on this article, please visit DispatchLIVE.

Private schools can open even if public schools don't, says deputy minister

Private and independent schools were well within their rights to resume their academic year, even while public schools have pushed back their ...
News
1 day ago

All primary school pupils can return on February 15, but secondary schools must still stagger classes

Primary schools can allow all pupils to return to school daily from February 15, provided that health and safety measures are followed.
News
2 days ago

Why prisoners are a priority in vaccine rollout

Inmates comprise a vulnerable group in society and they are meant to receive Covid-19 vaccines earlier than the general population. This has sparked ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
X