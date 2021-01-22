Many fear new virus variant could wreak havoc at schools
Teachers living in fear over Covid-19 second wave, survey finds
Teachers fear returning to schools during the second wave of Covid-19 infections and are sceptical of the government’s ability to resolve coronavirus-related issues by February 15.
A national survey conducted by a professional learning community connecting teachers with their peers found many feared the new coronavirus variant could wreak havoc at schools.
A Zibuza.net survey, which put questions to 20,000 participants, found that more than 65% of respondents had contracted Covid-19 and 93% shared a fear of contracting the coronavirus.
For more on this article, please visit DispatchLIVE.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.