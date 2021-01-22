Taxi fumes of the good kind in Limpopo as health department targets Covid hotspots

There was a celebratory atmosphere at the Polokwane taxi rank this week as Limpopo transport MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya got her hands dirty — well, clean, technically — by fumigating minibus taxis.

Clad in masks and with sanitisers in hand, taxi bosses, drivers, marshals and passengers could not hide their jubilation at the delivery of ten 25-litre containers of disinfectant and a dozen spraying tanks, donated by the provincial department.

This was part an intervention at taxis ranks across the province, after reports that taxi operators were out of pocket and could not afford to fumigate their vehicles.

Some 18,000 commuters a day pass through the main Polokwane rank, identified as a Covid-19 hotspot.

Addressing the crowd, Lerule-Ramakhanya, flanked by Capricorn district municipality mayor John Mpe, reminded passengers that the new Covid variant was spreading fast, and that the government therefore had to act fast — as did ordinary South Africans.