South Africa

Interim order by tribunal prevents removal of GovChat from Whatsapp

22 January 2021 - 13:02
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The Competition Tribunal has issued an interim order preventing WhatsApp from removing GovChat from the WhatsApp platform.
The Competition Tribunal has issued an interim order preventing WhatsApp from removing GovChat from the WhatsApp platform.
Image: 123RF/Peter Kovaja

The Competition Tribunal on Friday issued an interim order that WhatsApp and Facebook may not remove GovChat from the WhatsApp platform.

The tribunal also ordered that WhatsApp and Facebook may not do anything to undermine GovChat’s relationship with its clients that would, in effect, off-board (remove) GovChat from the WhatsApp platform.

In a statement on Friday, the tribunal said these orders were issued to regulate the arrangements between GovChat, WhatsApp and Facebook from now until it issued its decision in GovChat’s interim relief application against the social media platforms.

The tribunal issued the order because the parties were unable to agree on arrangements among themselves during this interim period.

GovChat is a messaging platform used by the government to communicate with South Africans about the Covid-19 pandemic and emergency social assistance grants.

GovChat approached the tribunal asking it to interdict and restrain Facebook from removing (off-boarding) them from the WhatsApp platform pending the outcome of a complaint relating to alleged prohibited practices by Facebook, which GovChat submitted to the Competition Commission.

The application follows threats by Facebook to remove GovChat from the WhatsApp platform due to an alleged violation of the contractual terms of use.

The case began last week and continued on Monday.

TimesLIVE

Does WhatsApp policy comply with SA privacy laws? Information regulator jumps in

The Information Regulator says it will analyse the revised WhatsApp privacy policy to assess whether its terms of service are in compliance with the ...
News
1 week ago

Traversing the murky waters of consumer data mining

I have been following the social media brouhaha around the new WhatsApp privacy laws that will see the application share user information, including ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Does WhatsApp policy comply with SA privacy laws? Information regulator jumps in

The Information Regulator says it will analyse the revised WhatsApp privacy policy to assess whether its terms of service are in compliance with the ...
News
1 week ago

Traversing the murky waters of consumer data mining

I have been following the social media brouhaha around the new WhatsApp privacy laws that will see the application share user information, including ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
X