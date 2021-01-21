Man is suspect in murder of his lover

Mom relieved her daughter's 'killer' is nabbed

The family of Tshepiso Maekisa, who was killed and her body was dumped in a veld in Heidelberg last week, has expressed relief after police arrested her boyfriend and father of her two-year-old daughter for the murder.



Maekisa, 32, was last seen on January 10 by her family when she left home to go visit the boyfriend in Vosloosrus. She never returned home...