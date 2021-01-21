Man is suspect in murder of his lover
Mom relieved her daughter's 'killer' is nabbed
The family of Tshepiso Maekisa, who was killed and her body was dumped in a veld in Heidelberg last week, has expressed relief after police arrested her boyfriend and father of her two-year-old daughter for the murder.
Maekisa, 32, was last seen on January 10 by her family when she left home to go visit the boyfriend in Vosloosrus. She never returned home...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.