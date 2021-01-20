Women claiming their stories and raising their voices

When Fray was reaching out to organisations worldwide she says she received a healthy amount of enthusiasm and positive responses.

“We were even more pleased about the level of participation and the kind of sessions that we are actually able to conduct," she said.

There will be 47 speakers from 34 countries in the all-day online conference. Among those speakers will be Dr Julie Posetti, global director of research for the International Centre for Journalism (ICFJ), who will be speaking on ‘confronting the global scourge of gendered online violence’.

“There is a lot of research that really kind of reiterates that women face a particular kind of gendered impact of online violence and in fact because of that, the conference is looking at online security when we’re using social media for change. We’ve got Dr Posetti who will be talking about the research that they’ve done and how women can actually respond to it,” Fray said.

The summit is targeted at women in journalism, activists and civil society but anyone can join.

Other topics to be discussed include women and elections, how women can help change the political landscape, leadership and how women can use technology for the betterment of a community.