Restaurants lay bare their realities in SAB's fight against booze ban

The affidavits include two from restaurant owners and one from the Restaurant Association of SA, which said that a survey of its members revealed that the prohibition on the sale of alcohol “endangers the job security of a significant number of restaurant employees”.

Maresch said The Local Grill employs 34 people full-time. Already, before the ban, and just as a result of the curfew and seating restrictions, the restaurant was only just breaking even.

“The complete prohibition on the sale of alcohol implemented on 29 December 2020 has resulted in a further 30% drop in turnover ... The consequence of this is that The Local Grill is now unable to make ends meet and faces permanent closure,” he said.

Maresch said if the prohibition were to remain in place, on “the most optimistic outlook” it would not be able to remain open beyond the end of January. If it shuts down its “entire staff contingent will be rendered jobless,” he said.