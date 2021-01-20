Bus company cites falling revenue amid Covid pressures

Putco wants to axe more than 300 workers

Commuter bus company Putco intends laying off more than 300 employees due to a decline in revenue and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.



The government-subsidised bus service that transports millions of passengers every day, mainly in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo, is involved in a section 189 process that is being facilitated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA)...