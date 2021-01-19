Western Cape on downward trend after second Covid peak

The province will now be turning its attention on its overburdened health-care workers, who not only had to treat Covid-19 patients but had to grapple with rising Covid-19 infections among themselves, which had affected more than 8,000 health-care workers, or 20% of the workforce.

Cloete said the provincial health department will soon be providing on-site psychological support for its front-line workers as part of helping them grieve and heal from Covid-related trauma. A team of mental health specialists has already contacted many hospitals and their health-care workers about their suffering.

“Out of that, we have now started an intentional process of grieving and healing for all health-care workers. They have suffered significant emotional and mental trauma, and we know that they've suffered it on the basis that many of them have become infected themselves.

“They lost colleagues but, more importantly, they lost family members at home and in society. What is happening to them for us is a microcosm of what's happening to society in general. So we're taking this as a very serious process for the next four to eight weeks, allowing for the grieving, allowing for the healing, allowing for rest, allowing for recuperation.

“But while we do it, allowing for the hope of vaccines to enter that as part of the healing process for the health-care system. And that is just the ability to take a break out of the system, to come back and recuperate. And that the healing process is that we share, we talk about it, we deal with the hurt so that we build on towards being stronger for the future,” he said.