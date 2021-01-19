Broadcaster sends out letters
SABC urged not to retrench people with disabilities
The SABC has been urged not to retrench people with a physical disability as it prepares to release 303 workers from its employ.
Blind SA has written to the SABC board and SABC’s group executive for radio Nada Wotshela asking them to retain people with disability in its employ. Blind SA CEO Jace Nair said people with disability were already disadvantaged in the formal employment market...
