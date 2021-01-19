REVEALED | Nelson Mandela Foundation accused of impropriety, abuse, card misuse

The Nelson Mandela Foundation (NMF) is embroiled in a scandal related to allegations of procurement impropriety, misuse of company credit cards and abuse of power against its CEO Sello Hatang and COO Limpho Monyamane.

The foundation’s chairperson, Prof Njabulo Ndebele, told the Sunday Times last week that law firm Bowman Gilfillan Inc was looking into damning whistle-blower allegations against the two.

The extent of mismanagement, an internal source said, had gone from the foundation paying millions to a “donor”, instead of receiving payment, to using corporate credit cards for personal purchases at fast-food restaurants, bookstores, hardware and sporting goods stores.

Sunday Times Daily has spoken to three people in the foundation, who are employed in junior and senior roles. They corroborated and confirmed the issues raised in the whistle-blowers’ document.

Though Ndebele would not go into the detail about the allegations, the publication understands the list of complaints include, among others:

C reating a toxic working environment and bullying; and

Intimidating staff in the finance department to appoint service providers outside procurement processes.

“We confirm that the Nelson Mandela Foundation (the NMF) is in the process of conducting an investigation to determine the merits of a complaint that was recently received,” Ndebele said.

“The NMF is not at liberty to disclose the particular complaint as the subject matter relates to an ongoing investigation.

“However, the NMF confirms that it is not taking the complaint lightly and is implementing the necessary steps to ascertain the merits of the complaint and (will) respond accordingly.”

Hatang said he would elect not to say anything out of respect for the investigation, while Monyamane did not respond to requests for comment. They are still at work.