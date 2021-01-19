Second wave of pandemic leaves health workers on edge

Hugs and kisses on hold for nurse at Covid-hit Steve Biko hospital

A nurse at the Covid-19 hit Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria has told of how he has been forced to give up on hugs and kisses for his two children due to fear of bringing infections home.



This is particularly difficult for the man's seven-year-old son, who is used to showing his father affection and appreciation with hugs after work. But the nurse, who cannot be named as he was not authorised to speak to Sowetan, said his fears are not unwarranted...