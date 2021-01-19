South Africa

Four Walter Sisulu University students found guilty of 2017 murder

Campus security still seen to be inadequate

By Ziyanda Zweni - 19 January 2021 - 10:36
January Siphesihle Mafungwa, 24, Yamkela Mxokozeli, 26, Philani Danca, 26, and Lwakhe Matakane, 23, were found guilty of the murder of medical student Lwando Mantshontsho. Sindile Kango, 26, was found guilty of malicious damage to property.
Image: LULAMILE FENI

Four Walter Sisulu University (WSU) students have been found guilty of the murder of final-year medical student Lwando Mantshontsho.

Mantshontsho, 23, of Cofimvaba, was killed in his room at WSU’s Nelson Mandela Drive campus in May 2017. He had been stabbed multiple times in the upper body.

January Siphesihle Mafungwa, 24, Yamkela Mxokozeli, 26, Philani Danca, 26, and Lwakhe Matakane, 23, were found guilty by Mthatha high court judge Buyiswa Majiki on January 13.

