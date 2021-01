'Businesses need every hour to keep their doors open': Cape Town calls for a change in curfew time

According to Vos, losing trading hours every night has pushed many businesses to the brink, with many not being able to retain customers, pay bills, or keep staff employed.

“While the full extent of the various lockdowns on business closures and job losses is yet to be established, thousands of businesses and jobs have potentially been lost or are at risk. These businesses need every hour to keep their doors open, retain and create jobs,” he said.

Vos said the Western Cape was seeing a decrease in Covid-19 infections and that livelihoods should be prioritised.

“I am reassured and do so on the basis of the extensive health and safety protocols implemented by this industry, which I have seen first-hand through my many visits.

“I am confident that by extending the [starting time of the] curfew by just two hours to 11pm, on the strict condition of the implementation of the necessary health and safety measures, we will be able to give these sectors the lifeline they so desperately need to stay viable and save jobs,” said Vos.