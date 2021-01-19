'Businesses need every hour to keep their doors open': Cape Town calls for a change in curfew time

The City of Cape Town has written to co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma asking for the current national curfew to be pushed back to 11pm.

Mayoral committee member for economic opportunities and asset management, Alderman James Vos, said a later starting time for the curfew may “save what is left of the hospitality sector”.

The curfew under lockdown adjustzed level 3, announced last month by President Cyril Ramaphosa, was from 9pm to 6am. Ramaphosa announced last week that it would be shed by an hour, ending at 5am.