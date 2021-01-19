ANC integrity commission must get more bite, say veterans

The ANC Veterans League wants the powers of the party’s integrity commission to be strengthened by making its recommendations binding.

In addition, the league wants the commission to present its reports directly to the national executive committee (NEC). The league’s president, Snuki Zikalala, said these are among the measures the ANC has to take in its undertaking to give the commission more teeth.

This comes as the party’s national working committee is expected to go through the terms of reference regarding how the party should enforce the "step-aside" rule for those facing criminal charges.

The matter would then be tabled before the NEC. The commission has recommended that the party’s secretary-general Ace Magashule step aside from his position or be suspended by the NEC.

The commission’s reports are sent to the secretary-general’s office (SGO) headed by Magashule and his deputy Jessie Duarte, who then present the reports to the NEC.

The NEC, as the party’s highest decision-making body, then votes on the commission’s report, either adopting or rejecting its recommendations.

However, if the party was serious about giving more teeth to the commission, it should allow it to present the reports personally so they are not “misinterpreted”, and should also make its recommendations binding.