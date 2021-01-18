Tributes pour in for broadcast veteran Kabelo 'KB' Molopyane

Fans and colleagues continue to flood social media with tributes to veteran SABC broadcaster Kabelo “KB” Molopyane who died on Sunday morning.

Details surrounding the Motsweding FM host's death have not been made public yet.

Acting spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said members of the SABC community would deeply miss the radio icon.

“His meaningful contribution to the SABC will continue to inspire all who knew him personally and professionally. He will be deeply missed and may his soul rest in peace,” said Mmoni.

KB's notable career began in 1996 when he joined Motsweding FM as a voice-over drama artist. In 2002, the star began his journey as a host of morning and afternoon shows Ragoga Gee and Fokotsa Gee.

He is most famously known for his rugby, cricket and football commentary in Setswana. KB was the host of Motsweding FM's weekday sports programme Mabaleng and weekend breakfast show Le re tlhabetse, becoming a household name in Mzansi.

With the news of KB's passing, fans mourned the loss of their favourite presenter. Many of his avid listeners said they were deeply shattered by the loss of the Setswana legend.

Here are some of the tributes: