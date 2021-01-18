South Africa

Ratepayer owes municipality R1m, but will benefit from debt incentive scheme

By Amanda Nano - 18 January 2021 - 11:13
A ratepayer owes the Buffalo City municipality more than R1m.
A ratepayer owes the Buffalo City municipality more than R1m.
Image: REUTERS

A ratepayer in Bonnie Doon, East London, owes the Buffalo City municipality more than R1m even though the home has been unoccupied for more than a year.

In a pre-termination notice seen by DispatchLIVE, the resident’s arrears were stated as R1,003,235.27.

The amount has accumulated from October 2017.

 

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
X