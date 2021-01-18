Bapedi king, who died after contracting Covid-19, hailed as visionary

President, leaders pay tribute to Thulare III

President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to the late Bapedi King Thulare Victor Thulare III, 40, describing him as visionary.



Addressing mourners at the king's special official funeral, Ramaphosa added that after many years of strife, just when harmony had returned, the kingdom is once again engulfed by a very dark cloud...