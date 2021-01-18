Gospel star Hlengiwe Mhlaba is alive and well, says publicist after death fake news

Award-winning gospel singer Hlengiwe Mhlaba has assured her fans that she is fine following fake reports of "her death" on social media.

The rumour began to spread on Saturday after a deejay from a community radio station in KwaZulu-Natal posted on Facebook that she had died. Following the post, Mhlaba and her friends began receiving volumes of calls from people who were already crying, mourning the star's passing.

According to her publicist Nkuleleko Khanyi, callers were bombarding the singer's friends such as gospel singer Thobekile Mkhwanazi seeking confirmation.

“I spoke to Hlengiwe on Saturday morning and when I was receiving these calls I was actually confused. Since people know that I help her with publicity, all those calls came to me and it was scary," Khanyi said.

"The rumour gained momentum on Sunday because I received more calls. I tried reaching out to her but she was not answering calls and later she responded saying she is fine. When she was not answering I even got other people like Zanele Mbokazi to locate her and she responded to her saying she is fine.”

Khanyi added: “I can confirm that Hlengiwe is fine and not even sick for that matter. We don’t know why a person would start such a rumour when people are really dying of Covid-19 and other diseases. People are so insensitive, some families are mourning loved ones and people turn death into a joke. Following those calls she has asked to be left alone to deal with this.”

Khanyi added that Mhlaba is busy in studio with her 2021 projects.