Alcohol ban brings out the worst in boozers

A thirst for booze has led to a Port Elizabeth man being shot in the shoulder and dozens of Joubertina residents attacking the police after they confiscated 300l of a home-made concoction.



President Cyril Ramaphosa reimposed a ban on alcohol sales from December 29 as part of the restrictions to help the country curb a resurgence of the coronavirus. ..