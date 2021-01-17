South Africa

Police officer jailed for demanding R2,000 bribe from rape suspect

17 January 2021 - 08:50
A police officer has been jailed for seven years for demanding a bribe from a rape suspect to drop the charge.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

The Bloemfontein regional court has slapped a police sergeant with a seven-year prison sentence for demanding R2,000 from a rape suspect in exchange for dropping the charge.

Mpolokeng Monenyane, 38, who was attached to the Mangaung family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit, was sentenced on Friday.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Christopher Singo said Monenyane was busted during a sting operation in 2013.

“She was arrested and initially charged for extortion and defeating the ends of justice. During the trial, the charges were changed to corruption. The alleged rape suspect was later acquitted on the said allegations.”

Singo said Monenyane will spend four years behind bars after three years of her sentence were suspended for five years.  

