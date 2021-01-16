Black Sash turns to Ramaphosa after water cannon blasts grant queue

In a statement, the Black Sash said the use of a water cannon to enforce social distancing followed Sassa's failure “to provide an adequate procedure for the reapplication of temporary disability grants including safe spaces, seating and crowd management for compliance protocols”.

It added: “Grant applicants and recipients at Bellville, many of whom are people living with disabilities, were forced to continue waiting while standing soaking wet on a rainy day.

“The police deploying the use of force in the presence of the minister of social development is a clear indication that the minister and Sassa have lost control of the current situation.”

The Black Sash said the queues were “entirely predictable, given Sassa’s severe capacity constraints and the premature decision to allow temporary disability grants to lapse”.

Nearly an hour after the crowd was doused by the water cannon, Zulu told journalists inside that Sassa “should have been able to plan better” for the grants which lapsed this month.

“This must never happen again. We take full responsibility,” said Zulu.

“Nobody would ever want to use water cannons just for the sake of it. The bottom line is that the situation was really getting out of hand and people were refusing to social distance and queue,” she said.