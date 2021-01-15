South Africa

Free State woman, 58, found with multiple stab wounds on kitchen floor

15 January 2021 - 09:33
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The body of a woman with multiple stab wounds was found at her home near Phuthaditjhaba in the Free State on Thursday.
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl

Police in the Free State have launched an investigation after the body of a woman was found on her kitchen floor with multiple stab wounds on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Col Thandi Mbambo said the police were called to Theosane village, near Phuthaditjhaba, where the woman, 58, who was staying alone, was found murdered.

“The police believe that the incident could have happened between Wednesday at about 6.30pm and Thursday, January 14 2021.”

She said the deceased's house was ransacked with some of the furniture turned upside down. Clothing and other items were scattered on the floor.

The motive for the killing is unknown.

TimesLIVE

KZN pensioner arrested for 'stabbing' woman during domestic dispute

A 66-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man handed himself to police on Friday following the alleged stabbing of a woman during a domestic dispute.
News
3 days ago

Family urge police to find Christmas attacker who stabbed woman 14 times

The family of a KZN woman who was allegedly stabbed 14 times by an ex-boyfriend on Christmas Day say it is a miracle she is still alive.
News
1 week ago

