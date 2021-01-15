Destruction of 5G towers is criminal, warns KZN premier

Zikalala added that community leaders who misinform the public regarding the 5G networks and Covid-19 should also face the law.

“It would be irresponsible of any leader to peddle misinformation. It is uncalled for any leader to mislead the people.

“That's why we're saying, the police will need to take action even against those people who are peddling such lies.”

The site visits were followed by a webinar where the premier and various experts were expected to engage with key stakeholders and members of the public on issues around 5G technology and information and communications technology (ICT) in general.

TimesLIVE