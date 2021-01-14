Water supply restored to Durban Covid-19 hotspot
A pump that malfunctioned, cutting off the water supply to Chatsworth, south of Durban, was repaired on Thursday.
eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the pump at Northdene was in operation.
“As a result, Shallcross Reservoir is full to its capacity and certain homes have already started to receive running water.
“The municipality is now building capacity at Chatsworth 4 Reservoir that supplies most homes in Chatsworth and Welbedacht East. Teams on the grounds are working towards having all homes getting water by this evening,” he said.
EThekwini Municipality is pleased to announce that the water pump at the aforesaid pump-station has been repaired and...Posted by EThekwini Municipality on Thursday, January 14, 2021
When taps ran dry a week ago after the pump in Northdene malfunctioned, the Chatsworth community and civil society from all over Durban rallied together to bring water to the Covid-19 hotspot.
“The municipality also extends its gratitude to residents who, while frustrated, did not resort to any violent protests and instead worked with the city until the malfunctioning of the pump station is dealt with.
“Water tankers will remain on the ground until every home in all affected areas has running water,” said Mayisela.
TimesLIVE