Water supply restored to Durban Covid-19 hotspot

A pump that malfunctioned, cutting off the water supply to Chatsworth, south of Durban, was repaired on Thursday.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the pump at Northdene was in operation.

“As a result, Shallcross Reservoir is full to its capacity and certain homes have already started to receive running water.

“The municipality is now building capacity at Chatsworth 4 Reservoir that supplies most homes in Chatsworth and Welbedacht East. Teams on the grounds are working towards having all homes getting water by this evening,” he said.