SABC denies claims it will be closing African-language stations

The SABC has dismissed claims that it will be closing down its radio services, particularly African-language stations.

Also, the broadcaster said, reports that African-language news bulletins on free-to-air television channels were being discontinued “are completely false”. Earlier on Wednesday, there were reports on social media alleging that the SABC was closing down the IsiNdebele news desk.

Acting SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said the public broadcaster was faced with similar allegations in November last year, and reiterated that there is no truth in those claims.

“The public broadcaster is fully cognisant that millions of South Africans rely on its radio network as the only and most easily accessible source of public-service content. On the contrary, the radio stations’ proposed structures are promoting and supporting the current needs of audiences, such as digital accessibility,” Seapolelo said.