Covid-19 peaks could overwhelm capabilities of health facilities: expert

The problem facing SA is preventing a surge in the number of Covid-19 infections which could overwhelm hospitals in Gauteng, a health and social security systems specialist has warned.

Speaking to SAFM on Wednesday, Prof Alex van den Heever of the Wits School of Governance said the number of Covid-19 infections in the second wave is higher than during the first surge last year.

“Our problem is preventing the peaks we are seeing. The peaks are higher than they were in the first surge.

“Gauteng’s peak could be significantly higher than it was in the first wave, and that would overwhelm the province’s hospitals,” Van den Heever said.

He said another problem facing the public health sector was a loss of health care capacity.