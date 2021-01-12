Mluleki George’s daughters deliver heartfelt tributes to dad

To the rest of SA he was a renowned sports administrator and anti-apartheid activist who contributed to the country’s democracy but to his three children, Mluleki George was a present father who always “showed up” and loved them and their mother Nonkundla unconditionally.

This was the picture that his three daughters, Vuyokazi, Ziyanda and Zanele, painted at George’s virtual provincial category 2 state funeral on Tuesday.

He was afforded the provincial state funeral by President Cyril Ramaphosa after a request from premier Oscar Mabuyane because of the role he played in the liberation of SA.

George died at the Morningside Medi-Clinic in Johannesburg from Covid-19 complications last week. He was 72.

In recorded tributes, Vuyokazi, Ziyanda and Zanele described him as a loving father.

“Tata to us was a present father. He had so much time for us.

“Maybe it’s something that we took for granted growing up. As busy as Tata was he always made time.

“Tata was always showing up throughout our lives.

“Tata was a worker — a doer. He wanted thing to be done and done right,” Ziyanda said.

Vuyokazi agreed.

“You taught us everything. You loved us, loved our children and our husbands.

“It’s painful but we are letting you go, rest in peace,” she said.

His last born, Zanele, thanked George for loving them and their mother.

“You celebrated all my achievements no matter how small they were. Thank you, tata.”