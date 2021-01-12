Gauteng health facilities to increase bed capacity as Covid-19 hospital admissions surge

A total of 525 beds are expected to be added in Gauteng health facilities to deal with surging Covid-19 infections as more young people are being admitted to hospitals.

This was revealed by premier David Makhura on Tuesday on behalf of the provincial command council.

Makhura said in the past seven days, the infection rate in the province had doubled and the number of cases would not decrease soon

“We are expecting case numbers that will shoot to the roof [sic], given the nature of the new variant and intensity of the second wave. This is going to be impacted positively by the level of compliance in lockdown level 3," he said.

Makhura said the province had recorded 50,000 active cases, the second highest in the country after KwaZulu-Natal.